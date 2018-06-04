हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sapna choudhary

Little girl dancing to Sapna Choudhary's popular dance song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is the cutest thing you will watch today

In the video, we can see the little girl making adorable expressions and dancing like no one is watching.  

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Sapna Choudhary has made the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal so popular that it has become a wedding anthem of sorts. The popularity of the song is taken up a notch by a little girl who dances to the track like a pro.

We came across a video of a little girl on the Haryanvi dancer /singer's YouTube channel.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Sapna, who hails from Delhi and is a Haryanvi singer and dancer. She entered the house of Bigg Boss 10 with a massive social media following and fans across North India.

She has survived an extremely difficult childhood, and took up dancing to earn a livelihood and support her family, reports suggest. made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding. She has also featured in a song titled Love Bite. She has also bagged a special number in Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan's film Bairi Kangna 2.

Sapna had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

