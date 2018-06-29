हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Man pretends to exercise to steal a bulb - Watch the hilarious video

The video is believed to be of a man from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.  

Mumbai: Funny things happen in public places every day - some get caught on camera, and the rest go unnoticed. We came across a viral video of a man, who pretends to exercise only to steal a bulb hanging from the roof.

Check out the funny video published on YouTube by what's TRENDING below:

It is obvious that the man dressed in a horizontally striped t-shirt and pyjama was oblivious of the presence of the CCTV. He was extremely cautious and calculative while making the first move to steal the bulb, but he didn't realise that there's something monitoring him very closely.
We can see cars moving across and this proves that the man was on a very busy road.

He moves his arms and stretches them up in the air to unlock the bulb from the holder. He makes a couple of attempts and on the third occasion succeeds in unlocking it. He then quickly tries to put it in his pocket and tries to stuff it in because its a little too big to fit in. In the end, he somehow manages to tuck it and after covering it with his t-shirt leaves the spot.

