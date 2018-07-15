हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Engalnd 2nd ODI

Man proposes to girlfriend during India-England 2nd ODI, video goes viral—Watch

During the India-England 2nd ODI at Lord's cricket ground, London, a guy went on his knee to propose to the love of his life. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Each love story is unique in its own way and the most special day of any relationship (apart from getting married) is the day when the guy decided to pop the question. While people are often confused about how and when to propose to their lady love, this guy proposed to his girlfriend in a cool and classy way.

During the India-England 2nd ODI at Lord's cricket ground, London, a guy went on his knee to propose to the love of his life. The video has been shared on Twitter by a user and it is getting the best reactions ever!

Sharing the adorable video, the Twitter user wrote, “Oh wow. First televised proposal at Lord’s and Bumble is all over it #ENGvIND”

Check out the video here:

Well, that was cute!

The story doesn't end here, when one of the users wrote “Seeing a proposal at @HomeOfCricket! What a wonderful moment for the happy couple! #LoveLords #ENGvIND”, the official Twitter handle of Lord's Cricket Ground replied with, “We had a proposal last year as well. Love is always in the air here! #LoveLords”

People continue to pour in 'Awwdorable' comments about the video and many are already dreaming about how amazing will it be to get such a proposal in their life.

The expressions on the girl's face speak a thousand words, suggesting how happy she feels. 

