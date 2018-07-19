हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
private parts removed

Man removes private parts to cover entire body with tattoos

Adam also suffers from Albinism.

Man removes private parts to cover entire body with tattoos
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: In a world where different kinds of people exist, we often come across stories which are beyond understanding. In a shocking incident, a man got his private parts removed in order to get his entire body covered with tattoos.

Yes! Adam Curlykale from Kaliningrad, Russia took the big step after he was diagnosed with cancer, reportedly. According to Metro.co.uk, the 32-year-old Adam decided to get his body including eyeballs inked after the deadly 'c' word hit him hard.

Adam also suffers from Albinism and to feel less depressed about his body and skin colour, the young man took to the art of ink, reportedly. The report states that the idea of getting his private parts removed struck him after he had got tattoos in almost 90 per cent of his body.

He felt that his penis ruined his look, so he took the big decision of getting his nipples, testicles and penis removed. He has also shared some of the pictures on social media.

 

My new JEEP.  #nullo #nullyfication #new #car #adamcurlykale

A post shared by Adam (Oreo) Curlykale (@adam.curlykale) on

He started tattooing as he wanted to cover the marks and blemishes left behind due to cancer. Adam successfully beat cancer and survived.

Adam went all the way to Mexico to undergo the critical surgery of removing his private parts, reportedly. 

He told Metro.co.uk, "I always knew that I was different from the rest of society. My favourite colour for example has always have been grey, in different tones, and that’s why my current skin colour is graphite. ‘I design my tattoos because it’s my body. I have a specific vision for myself and I do it step by step. Life is so short that I stopped wondering what will happen tomorrow. Life is here and now."

 

 

Tags:
private parts removedman removes private partsviral storymexico mannipples removedCanceralbinism

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close