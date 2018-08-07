Man shatters windshield of girl's car after she refuses to give her phone number- Watch

Mumbai: A 20-year-old girl named Lorin Cantrell from Nashville, Tennessee in the United States of America experienced a nightmarish incident after she refused to share her phone number with a complete stranger.

She shared a video on Twitter that shows her behind the wheels and her friend seated next to her. A stranger walks by, moves closer to the car, and tells her to share her phone number. After she refuses to give her number, the man gets on to the bonnet of the car and kicks hard on the windshield. In the heat of the moment, Cantrell drives the car in the reverse gear. The man, who she thought would fall off the car, gets off the vehicle. Cantrell stops and gets off the car.

The man then tries to cause more damage to the car. He doesn't stop there. He goes and grabs her and assaults her.

Here's how she described the incident.

Here's how she described the incident.

She also shared the image of the shattered windshield.

After sharing the video, Cantrell received an avalanche of response. Some people extended support to her while the others trolled her. So she decided to respond to some of the reactions on Twitter.

After sharing the video, Cantrell received an avalanche of response. Some people extended support to her while the others trolled her. So she decided to respond to some of the reactions on Twitter.

She wrote:"I’ve lived in Nashville all my life. I’ve had similar encounters but never this violent. I know how to handle these guys and I know better than to talk some sh*t because of sh*t like this."