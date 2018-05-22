Mother's unconditional love saves baby elephant stuck in irrigation channel - Watch

Mumbai: Not just humans, other living beings too exhibit emotions. And a mother's love is incomparable. Motherhood nurtures life on earth - be it humans or other beings, a mother will always have the same sentiments for her child.

A classic case of mother's unconditional love for her baby was on full display in the lap of nature at the Hwange National Park when a baby elephant was in danger.

A calf got stuck in an irrigation channel and was struggling to come out of it on its own.

There were lions all around and there was a threat to the calf's life. Upon realising the threat to the baby, a herd of elephants rush to get it out of the channel. The herd makes desperate attempts to pull the baby out but the efforts go in vain.

As the herd begins to leave hopelessly, the mother decides to do all that she can to save her baby.

There are vultures feeding on the carcass of an animal at a distance and then there are the lions too. Will the mother succeed in saving the baby? Yes, she does.

But her efforts will move you to tears.

Watch the video shot and posted on YouTube by Mathieu Bourgarel:

The video proves that a mother's love can never fail. A baby can take safe refuge in its mother's lap even when the world goes completely against it.

Such is a mother's love. Hail to motherhood.