Mumbai couple

Mumbai shocker: Young couple makes love at Nariman Point, onlookers make MMS

A video of the young couple making love has also gone viral on the internet.

Screen grab/F3 News/Twitter

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, a young couple was clicked and filmed by hundreds of onlookers as they made love brazenly in the heavily crowded Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on Thursday.

The young pair reportedly made love on a road divider, barely few metres away from 'Mantralaya', the state government headquarters. A video of the young couple making love has also gone viral on the internet.

While some pedestrians made videos of the incident, someone alerted the Police Control Room, which rushed a mobile van from Marine Drive Police Station there.

On realising that police were coming, the couple entangled, adjusted their clothes and quickly crossed the road to the other side, dodging the heavy traffic moving in both directions.

However, after a small chase, the police managed to catch the woman, but the man, who appeared to be a foreign national, managed to escape.

A hunt has been launched for him.

The venue for the `love act` was between the Air India Building and Marine Hotel Plaza, on the busy thoroughfare of Marine Drive, also known as Queen`s Necklace.

Later, briefing the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police MK Sharma said, ''The woman appears to be mentally unstable. She has been sent to the Mahila Suraksha Kendra in Chembur and further investigations are on."

During questioning, the woman earlier claimed that she was from Goa, but later backtracked and gave confusing replies.

Police are now examining the CCTV footages in the area to track down the foreigner, besides checking local hotels, and Foreigners Regional Registration Office for his identity.

(With IANS inputs)

