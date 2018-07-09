हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
newlywed couple

Newlyweds barely escape being struck by tree branch, video goes viral—Watch

Check out the video right here which has gone viral on social media

Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Each wedding has moments that people can never forget. Be it the bride and groom's romantic dance, the delicious food or anything extraordinary that took place. However, in a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, something that you can't possibly imagine in your wildest dreams happened.

A Newlywed couple was having their dreamy wedding photoshoot when out of nowhere a tree-branch fell on the very bench they were sitting on. The couple spotted the branch on time and vacated the bench, else it would have fallen on both of them.

Check out the video right here which has gone viral on social media:

Well, that was close! 

A few days ago, an Indian couple's pics had caught the netizen's attention. It wasn't because they looked so much in love or were too cute, but because the groom chose a JCB vehicle to take his bride home!

