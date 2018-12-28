Pewdiepie vs T-Series: Logan Paul joins the battle, will Pewds return the favour?

Yet another mega Youtuber Logan Paul may have joined Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s battle against T-Series.

Proof – Paul's latest tweet.

“Update: pewdiepie didn’t follow through, BUT regardless, we did donate $60,000 to the Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation. Good fkn work Logang gang gang skurrrt”

update: pewdiepie didn’t follow through, BUT regardless, we did donate $60,000 to the Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation. Good fkn work Logang gang gang skurrrt https://t.co/bG7wLWCOoQ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 26, 2018

So this is how it unfolded.

At the peak of PewDiePie's battle with music label T-Series for the most subscribed channel on Youtube, the Swedish content creator asked for Paul's in an episode of ‘LWIAY’ on December 5.

Paul, an American content creator and actor famous for his former Vine and YouTube videos, responded by creating a charity campaign towards the Kevin and Margaret Hines Foundation. Every subscriber gained through his trackable link will lead to donation. But it came with a condition – Pewdiepie wears an article of his merchandise in his video. He claimed that the merchandise package has been sent to PewDiePie’s home address.

Dear @Pewdiepie, The package was delivered. You know what to do. Sincerely,

Jake Paul’s Brother pic.twitter.com/4YipH96wqi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2018

PewDiePie is yet to upload a video with Paul’s merchandise.

Kjellberg had earlier raised Rs 1.6 crores for underprivileged Indian children and donated to non-governmental organisation (NGO) Child Rights and You (CRY).

Meanwhile, in the battle between Pewdiepie vs T-Series, the Swedish creator surged ahead with more than one million subscribers after YouTube cleared out spam accounts.

One-man Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, known for his game commentary, pranks and controversial vide, held the mantle for most followed YouTube channel for five years now.

Music Record label T Series, which has been on the Indian music scene since the 1980s, is a household name. The company witnessed a meteoric growth on YouTube earlier this year after its subscribers shot from some 30 million to over 72 million, propelled by India's game-changing mobile and data service penetration.