TUI plane

Plane makes incredible sideways landing due to heavy winds in UK, video goes viral - Watch

A TUI Boeing 757-200 made an incredibly dramatic landing at Bristol Airport in the UK in October during the extremely challenging weather when storm Callum hit Britain. 

BRISTOL: Sitting in a plane which is facing turbulence in itself is nerve-wracking but imagine what would happen if your pilot has is forced to land the aircraft sideways! 

The passengers and the aircraft crew of a TUI plane went through this extremely unforgettable experience when the pilot had to maneuver the plane to land it sideways due to heavy winds and stormy weather at the Bristol airport. 

A TUI Boeing 757-200 made an incredibly dramatic landing at Bristol Airport in the UK in October during the extremely challenging weather when storm Callum hit Britain. The storm brought high winds and stormy weather to several parts of Britain. 

Facing the critical situation of landing the plane in such high winds, the pilot Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink had to trust her skills and manoeuvre the aircraft to ensure safe landing. Captain Brenda used a technique referred to as 'crabbing to ground the plane' in which the nose of the aircraft is angled into the wind until right before it touched down on the tarmac, then it is turned to glide down the runway. 

The technique though, is taught to pilots in their initial training stages, is extremely difficult to execute in high wind speeds.

In the video that has gone viral, the wings of the plabe can be seen flexing up and down as they're buffeted by the storm's powerful gusts.

Reacting to the landing, the TUI said in a statement: "We're very proud of TUI Airways Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink." It also said that the landing showed how highly skilled and well trained the pilots of the TUI Airways were.

As per reports, 35-year-old Wassink joined TUI in 2005 and became a captain in 2017. She was piloting flight TOM6561 from Menorca in Spain to Bristol when she had to pull off the incredible landing.

