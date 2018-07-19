हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab Police

Punjab police's photo op with gangsters goes wrong, leaves Twitter in splits

A two photos of Punjab Police posing along with arrested gangsters has left the Twitter in splits.

Punjab police&#039;s photo op with gangsters goes wrong, leaves Twitter in splits

CHANDIGARH: A two photos of Punjab Police posing along with arrested gangsters has left the Twitter in splits.

The pictures, which have now gone viral on social media, point at a simple but funny goof-up made by the cops during the photo session.

In the first photograph, the cops are seen standing behind alleged gangsters who are seated on the chair.

Realising their mistake of honouring the accused persons, the police reshot the photograph. This time with the gangsters sitting on the ground.

 

 

Some people had a different view on the photos 

Zee News could not verify the authenticity of the photographs.

