Reporter whacks fan with microphone after being groped live on air during Mexican football match: Reports

A female sports reporter, who was allegedly groped on live TV by a male fan, lashed out at a fan on live television and whacked him.

As per reports, at the time of the incident, Maria Fernanda Mora was standing outside the Guadalajara stadium after the local team beat Toronto. One of the male fans who was celebrating the live 'piece to camera' pinched her, as per Mail Online. Mora then turned around and confronted the fan.

"What happened to me at dawn on Thursday, happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces. The difference is that it happened to me during a live link on television and I decided to defend myself. My reaction is what turned the fact into something viral," she was quoted as saying by the media house.

Maria was further quoted as saying by Mail Online, "I thought, It could be an accidental rubbing because of people's pushing and I kept talking to the camera. This guy, emboldened because I did not react and kept doing my job, put his hand between my buttocks twice more. I decided to defend myself.'

