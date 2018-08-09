हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
soldier dancing

Soldier dancing to Bollywood song has set the internet on fire! Watch

He can be seen grooving to the beats of song ‘Aloo Chaat‘.

Soldier dancing to Bollywood song has set the internet on fire! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Facebook grab

New Delhi: Internet is a great place to find interesting stuff. There is an ocean of videos and pictures which can give you many jaw-dropping moments. We have often seen bizarre and over-the-top videos making stuff for viral content. And this one particular video doing the rounds on the internet right now shows a soldier dancing.

A video has gone viral on social media where a soldier can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song. His dancing skills are totally in superlative order and this has left the netizens surprised.

Watch the video which has been shared by multiple users on social media.

He can be seen grooving to the beats of song ‘Aloo Chaat‘ by Kailash Kher, RDB and Nindy Kaur. While he dances to glory, his fellow soldier friends cheer him up in full spirits. In the 2 minutes long video, the soldier can be seen doing some crazy hip-hop steps which certainly call for an applause.

Our soldiers lead a tough life guarding the country and its countrymen. But whatever time they get to relax, it's good to see them put their passion to play. 

