Spider-Man hangs upside-down in a train—Check out viral video

New Delhi: The internet is full of peculiar things. Not a day goes by when Twitter doesn't amaze us. It takes minutes for an unusual tweet to go viral and make netizens go crazy over it.

One of the latest Twitter viral videos shows Spider-Man (Nope, not the actual one) hanging upside-down in a train and browsing through his phone!

The incident occurred in Boston when a woman named Ashley Armstrong posted the video on Twitter.

Ashley wrote-

“Just another day on the #MBTA.”

Here is Ashley's Tweet, along with the viral video:

As soon as the video was posted, Twitter went crazy and posted hilarious comments on Ashley's Tweet.

Some said Spider-Man is 'Just Hanging Around' (Pun intended) while others posted hilarious memes. The Tweet has been re-tweeted more than a thousand times and more and more people continue to share their views.

Well, the Tweet deserves the attention. After all, it isn't every day that you see a Spider-Man hanging down the train!