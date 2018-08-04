हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Extraterrestrial life

Telescope picks up mysterious space signals; is this a sign of extraterrestrial life?

Even though what exactly causes these FRBs is not yet known, what the report confirms is that they originate from beyond our galaxy.

Telescope picks up mysterious space signals; is this a sign of extraterrestrial life?
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Image used for representation purpose only)

New Delhi: Our universe is full of amusing elements and each time there is news about signs of extraterrestrial life, it goes viral in no time. What lies out there in the universe is a topic which evokes a lot of curiosity. In yet another interesting piece of news, a Canadian radio telescope has been picking up mysterious signals from outer space, reports Usatoday.com. 

As per the report, this could be a sign of extraterrestrial life. 

The signal is reported to be milliseconds long and as per the report, it is a newly discovered Fast Radio Burst (FRB). Not only this, the report also says that these enigmas which are short bursts of radio emissions were first discovered ten years ago. 

Even though what exactly causes these FRBs is not yet known, what the report confirms is that they originate from beyond our galaxy.

The mysterious space signal is the first FRB recorded at frequencies below 700 MHz. It is heard by The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) telescope.

The report states that the strange bursts could be neutron stars, exploding black holes, or aliens!

Tags:
Extraterrestrial lifeTelescope picks space signalsFRBFast Radio Burst

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close