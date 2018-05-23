The curious case of Yanny or Laurel: Recorder unravels the mystery

New Delhi: The internet was thrown into a tizzy over an audio clip which was shared by a Reddit user Roland Camry who asked people what they could hear in the clip-Yanny or Laural? Some were convinced that they have heard Yanny while some were confident that the clip said Laurel, deepening the mystery further. But now the man who had voiced the clip has come forward and revealed what he actually said in the four-seconds-long audio clip.

The 64-year-old Jay Aubrey Jones has confessed that he was saying the word “Laurel” when he recorded words for the website Vocabulary.com in 2007.

Speaking to TIME, Mr Aubrey said: “I recorded my batch of words...and I thought that was that. I thought, well, it couldn't be that huge. Then I heard the recording again online and I realised what a brouhaha this whole thing was."

However, he did reveal that he too could hear a slight trace of “Yanny" when he heard the audio clip.

Whether it is an illusion or something else, we still don't know. But it is bizarre that the audio clip has the characteristics of a homonym. This has divided users on the internet with both the sets of people claiming to be correct.

Just like the dress that surfaced online in 2013, which gave wind to the debate whether it`s gold and white or blue and black, the two seemingly unrelated words Yanny and Laurel have been buzzing the internet.

So with this big revelation, team Laurel has emerged as the clear winner!