Chand Nawab

The famous Chand Nawab from Pakistan is back with another hilarious video! Watch

Chand Nawab can be seen reporting from a pan shop.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@faziljamili

New Delhi: Remember Chand Nawab from Pakistan? The same guy on whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was written. Well, Chand Nawab, the famous reporter from across the border is back with yet another hilarious video which has gone viral on social media. 

A Twitter user Fazil Jamili shared the video where Chand Nawab can be seen reporting from a pan shop and the way he says his lines is super funny. Also, do not miss to watch it till the very end as that's where he packs a laughter punch.

Here's the tweet: 

The Twitter's user's post has garnered as many as 52.1k views as of now and 3.1k likes. So, you can well imagine the kind of buzz this guy creates.

Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was based on him. His funny way of reporting has made him an internet sensation. 

He first hogged the limelight back in 2008 when a video of him talking non-stop on camera while being pushed by passers-by at a railway station went viral. After that, several of his videos found a way to the pool of internet, making him a social media star. 

Tell us what do you think about the hilarious video!

