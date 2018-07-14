हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Garrett Matthias

The Great Garrett Underpants, a 5-year-old boy who died of cancer, wrote his own obituary

In an unusual turn of events, a five-year-old, Garrett Matthias, who was suffering from cancer had penned his own obituary.

The Great Garrett Underpants, a 5-year-old boy who died of cancer, wrote his own obituary
Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: In an unusual turn of events, a five-year-old, Garrett Matthias, who was suffering from cancer had penned his own obituary.

The boy passed away on July 6 but he will always be remembered for his obituary which he wrote with the help of his family.

According to legacy.com, Garrett suffered from a rare form of cancer. However, his parents Emilie and Ryan, were hopeful that their son would survive but in June they were told by the doctors that his cancer was terminal

His family asked him a few questions in which he also expressed how he would like to be buried and what he would want to become after his death. Here are the few questions which Garett has answered with utmost honestly:

My name is: Garrett Michael Boofias

My birthday is: I am 5 years old

My address is: I am a Bulldog!

My favorite color is: Blue….and Red and Black 

and Green

My favorite superhero is: Batman…and Thor, 

Iron Man, the Hulk and Cyborg

When I grow up: I'm going to be a professional 

boxer

My favorite people are: 

•Mommy, Daddy, my sister 'Delcina' (Delphina), 

•The grandparents with the new house (Fredric and Cheryl Krueger), 

•The grandparents with the camper (Daniel and Nita Matthias), 

•My cousins: Grady, 'that guy I took down that one time' (Luke), and 

London Marie, 

•My Auntie Janette and Stinky Uncle Andy (Andrew and Janette Krueger),

•Those two guys, you know, my uncles (Kristopfer Krueger and James 

Taylor)

•Batman!!

The things I love the most: Playing with my sister, my blue bunny, thrash metal, Legos, my daycare friends, Batman and when they put me to sleep before they access my port 

Things I hate: Pants!, dirty stupid cancer, when they access my port, needles, and the monkey nose that smells like cherry farts…I do like the mint monkey nose like at Mayo Radiation and that one guy that helped me build Legos (Randy)

When I die: I am going to be a gorilla and throw poo at Daddy!

Burned or Buried: I want to be burned (like when Thor's Mommy died) and made into a tree so I can live in it when I'm a gorilla

Big or Small Funeral: Funerals are sad: I want 5 bouncy houses (because I'm 5), Batman, and snow cones\

(As reported by Legacy.com)

Garett's parents Emile and Ryan, will host a Celebration of Life to honour their son's final wishes n July 14 featuring almost all of his requests.

Tags:
Garrett Matthias5 year old boyboy writes his obituaryEmily and RyanGreat Garett Underpants

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close