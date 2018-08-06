हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This Bengali witch Sakhchunni's video is going viral on Youtube-Watch

A video of Bengali cartoon witch Sakhchunni is going viral on social media. Shakhchunni is a special character in Bengali fable titled 'Thakurmar Jhuli' (Grandmother's tale).

New Delhi: A video of Bengali cartoon witch Sakhchunni is going viral on social media. Sakhchunni is a special character in Bengali fable titled 'Thakurmar Jhuli' (Grandmother's tale).

The video features an eery looking witch, who is painted in fluorescent green. Thakurmar Jhuli Sakhchunir Galpo tells the tale of a witch who lived on a tree and wanted to marry a Brahmin boy who lived in a village near her tree but she couldn't. Sakhchunni was jealous of the wife of the boy she wanted to marry and in order to seek vengeance she possessed the wife. The witch disguised herself as an old woman and possessed the wife. Later, an occultist was called to ward off the evil spirit.

Check out the video here:

The video has garnered over 9 million views on YouTube. It is derived from Bengali Stories For Children. Sakhchunni's tales are very famous among the Bengali kids and they enjoy watching this interesting looking witch with an eerie laughter.

The Sakhchunni series has many parts and it has been written by Priyo Chattopadhyay, produced by Snigdha Bhalotia and directed by VC Bhalotia. The background music has been produced by Debjit.

 

