This cobbler should teach marketing at IIMs, thinks top business honcho - Find out why

Mumbai: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of a man sitting in front of a billboard that said 'hospital for injured shoes'. The man calls the place ‘Dr Nasseeram’s hospital’.

The billboard also has consultation timings, OPD/lunch hours written on it and says that all types of shoes were ‘treated’ there using a German technique.

Impressed by his marketing skills, Mahindra tweeted: "This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management." In another post, he wrote, "Got it on WhatsApp. No clue who or where he is or how old this picture is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’."

One Twitter user, Dinkar Pandey, replied to Mahindra saying that the man belonged to Jind, Haryana.

Responding to him, Mahindra wrote, "Jai ho Twitter. Incredible how you can locate people so quickly by crowd-sourcing your query. I will ask our dealer partners in Haryana to try and contact him.‏"