This girl dancing to 'Daru Badnaam' song has gone viral! Watch

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Social media has emerged as a powerful platform these days. Anything which grabs the attention of internet users has the potential to go viral and in no time. The trending videos often make any person an overnight sensation giving them celeb feels right away!

While surfing the internet, we found this dance video where a girl grooving to the popular Punjabi number 'Daru Badnaam' has gone viral. The video has been uploaded on YouTube by 'Obsessive Dancing Disorder' and has generated as many as 2,528,374 views. 

Watch the video:

It was first uploaded on April 27, 2018. The girl is dressed in black t-shirt and yellow skirt. Her moves are totally in sync with the Punjabi song and after watching her dance, you will surely wanna join her. After watching the video, you will think about taking some professional dance lessons though. 

This song is from the album titled 'Daru Badnaam'.

A few days back, a professor from Bhopal dancing to Bollywood actor Govinda's 90s track at a wedding had set the internet on fire. Later followed by a series of interviews and pictures splashing the social media. He became an overnight sensation—such is the power of this medium!

