Hanuman Chalisa

This group of foreigners recite Hanuman Chalisa melodiously and it will soothe your mind—Watch

This group of foreigners recite Hanuman Chalisa melodiously and it will soothe your mind—Watch

New Delhi: Internet is a pool of entertaining and bizarre videos. We often find several such stuff making its way to the social media in no time. But then there are some videos and picture stories which go viral for all the right reasons.

A group of foreigners sitting at the gorgeous and pristine backdrop of Rishikesh where the holy Ganges flows beautifully can be seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa. A video has gone viral and we bet after watching it and listening to the chants, you will feel calm inside.

The video has been shared on Facebook by a user named 'Ek Hindustani'.

Watch it here:

Isn't it soothing to the soul?

The group has certainly practised hard to chant the Hanuman Chalisa perfectly. The song has garnered over 451K Views on the Facebook page so far. Out of several viral videos available online, this one is surely the best one!

Rishikesh is a haven for all those seeking spiritual enlightenment. The place attracts foreign tourists majorly who love to explore the city in and around. 

