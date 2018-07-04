हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
journalist reporting from pool

This Journalist reporting from a kid's pool has left the internet in splits—Watch

It is always fun to break the monotony and do something different that no one has ever done before.

Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The internet is a bizarre place and nothing ever escapes the prying eyes of netizens. Lately, the video of a Pakistani journalist is being circulated on social media. What's interesting about the video is the style of reporting that the journalist has adopted. Talking about how after the heavy rains, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Lahore has been unsuccessful in draining out water, the reporter's video has thrown the internet into splits. He even says that he is 'enjoying' himself in the swimming pool.

Well, he is sitting in a pink coloured inflatable pool in the middle of a flooded street. To add more 'effect', the reporter is surrounded by many other floating items that would take you back to your childhood!

Don't believe us? Check out the video uploaded on the official Facebook page of Dunya News:

Well, the dedication of the reporter is surely praiseworthy.

It is always fun to break the monotony and do something different that no one has ever done before. People these days are quite obsessed with doing things differently. Whether it is a bride entering her own wedding venue wearing sunglasses and dancing to a peppy number, or a groom making a splash as a WWE champion undertaker, literally anything can happen in today's times! More power to the internet for giving limelight to such people.

