Kerala buss porn star

This Kerala bus has pictures of porn stars painted over it, Twitterati go crazy

 A man took to Twitter to share images of a bus on which pictures of porn stars have been painted.

This Kerala bus has pictures of porn stars painted over it, Twitterati go crazy
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The internet is a crazy place and it has certainly brought the world closer. Within minutes, anything can go viral and people from different parts of the world come together on the internet and share their views. Something similar happened a few days ago when a man took to Twitter to share images of a bus on which pictures of porn stars have been painted. The tweet has garnered a lot of attention and many people have commented on the thread. Even adult film star Keiran Lee has posted a comment on the thread.

Check out the viral tweet right here:

Here are some reactions:

Well, the power of the internet can never really be underestimated. It can turn someone into a celeb overnight and can help a certain piece of information spread like wild fire. The famous bus tweet has been shared by more than 1000 twitter users and the comments are just pouring in!

