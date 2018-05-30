This man's dance aptly showcases effects of heatwave in India - Watch video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 commoner contestant Manu Punjabi, who emerged as one of the finalists in the tenth edition of the show, shared a funny video of a man dancing on the street a few days back. He has attributed the video to his former fellow contestant Navin Prakash.

Manu wrote: "This Summer makes you crazy.. सावधान गर्मी में इस तरह के लक्षण दिखने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर से संपर्क करें आपको घमोरियां हो सकती!!, #darmicool #itchguard #coolbar #dardh #khazz #khujli #nimbupani

Aaee pura dekhna hai bhout maza aaega..(sic)."

In the video, we can see a man dancing in the most bizarre way to the dermicool jingle playing in the background. Though the man's dance moves look weird, it unintentionally describes the effects of the heat wave in the best way possible.

Check out the video embedded below:

Probably that goes to show how the scorching sun can make people go crazy!

On a serious note, several parts of north India are reeling under the harsh effects of the heatwaves. This has thrown routine life out of gear.

According to IMD, Delhi will see a respite from heat waves like conditions from May 30, while parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will continue suffering till May 31.

On Tuesday, temperatures were over 40.0 degrees at most parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Vidarbha; at many parts of interior Odisha and Rayalaseema and at one or two pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, north interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

