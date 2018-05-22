This man's 'dance' moves will make you go ROFL- Watch hilarious video

Mumbai: Wedding ceremonies in India are incomplete without dance. The Baratis dance like there's no tomorrow. There are celebrations all around.

Dance and music are integral parts of marriage ceremonies in India.

The internet is flooded with funny videos, and we have come across one that's incomparable.

During a wedding ceremony, a man apparently 'danced' in such a manner that you will wondered what he was actually up to.

We are sure you wouldn't have seen someone 'dancing' like this ever before.

The video has been published on YouTube by a channel named FunGun videos.

Watch the funny video embedded below to have a hearty laugh:

The man wearing a pink shirt makes bizarre expressions as he moves his arms and feet in a desperate attempt to dance. His idea of dance may even scare lovers of the art form! He makes weird moves, shakes hand in the air, stares with a puzzled expression and behaves as if he is possessed.

He is lost in his own world as people behind him merrily dance together to a music that is played. He points his finger towards the sky and even holds his ears for reasons only he knows best.