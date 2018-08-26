हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angus

This puppy 'scolds' the ocean for ruining the hole he dug-Watch

New Delhi: When you work hard for hours in your computer without saving the work and it gets deleted accidentally, you feel frustrated and angry but helpless at the same time. This video of a puppy who had contributed a considerable amount of time in digging a hole near an ocean shore but gets angry when the hole is filled with water, will definitely make your day.

In the video, you can see an adorable Golden retriever puppy doing what he does best, digging a hole. He seems to be in a cheerful mood as he does his craft with utmost finesse but just then the hole is filled with ocean water. The doggo gets confused, unable to understand the nature's play, he keeps running back and forth.  This whole act looks very adorable and the video is a treat for any dog lover, especially for someone who has a golden retriever.

The video has been shared by Rumble viral on Youtube. "Angus the Golden Retriever has worked really hard to dig a very nice hole in the sand, only to have it filled up with water. Frustrating times!" the video description read.

 

