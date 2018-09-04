This video of a kid dozing off in classroom goes viral on social media-Watch

New Delhi: They say there is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking up to see it, not even when you are forcefully transported to your classroom because sleep is the best meditation. A video of a little girl dozing off in her classroom has become the most relatable thing on social media currently.

Mansi, as they call her, ditches her boring lecture and dozes off. She refuses to budge even when she is woken up several times by her classmate and her teacher. This sleepyhead changes her position thrice and remains unfazed by the presence of her teacher's camera.

Watch the hilarious video here:

It would not be completely unjust to stay that sleeping in the middle of something is a common occurrence among school goers. Remember the time you wanted to doze off during a board meeting but just couldn't do it because your boss was around? Well, sleep is the only constant that doesn't leave your side even when you grow old.

The insatiable desire to doze off in class or boring meetings is something one cannot ward off. This little girl in the video just seems to have risen above all the worldly pleasures and hence enjoys her sleep to the fullest despite repeated interventions by her classmate and her teacher.