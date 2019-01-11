हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF jawan

This video of BSF jawan singing 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 'Border' will give you goosebumps—Watch

He has soulfully crooned the popular song from the JP Dutta directorial.

This video of BSF jawan singing &#039;Sandese Aate Hai&#039; from &#039;Border&#039; will give you goosebumps—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Our soldiers work towards guarding the nation without even thinking about their own kith and kin back home. It's their undying spirit of nationalism which makes a country strong and its citizens feel safe.

Several of our jawans stay away from their families for a long time and it's their fellow soldiers who serve as a backbone for them in the hour of need. A video has gone viral on social media where a BSF jawan is singing a song titled 'Sandese Aate Hai' from 'Border' while others around him clap constantly to boost his morale.

Watch it here:

The BSF jawan's melodious voice will surely touch your soul giving you goosebumps. He has soulfully crooned the popular song from the JP Dutta directorial.

The song has been shared by many Twitter users, who have praised the soldier for his soulful singing. In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the post shared on Twitter where this BSF jawan can be heard singing.

Sometimes, the internet brings out amazing hidden talent to the forefront.

Well, this BSF jawan's singing is surely one of them!

