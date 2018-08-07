This video of Pakistani painter crooning Arijit Singh's songs is going viral for all the right reasons-Watch

New Delhi: Internet is a crazy place and you tend to some of the weirdest things here. After discovering a few cringe-worthy internet sensations of late, the social media has been generous enough to treat us with a painter from the sub-continent, whose soulful voice can even give Arijit Singh a run for his life.

A video of a Pakistani house painter crooning some of the popular numbers of Arijit Singh has taken the internet by storm. Identified as Mohammad Arif by some of the Twitter users, his melodious voice struck a chord instantly and soon he became a sensation. In the video, Arif can be seen singing multiple songs by Arijit.

Check out the video right here:

Arif sings the popular Bollywood 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' followed by another romantic song 'Tum Hi Ho' and then Naina from the blockbuster hit film 'Dangal'. His video was shared in all the social media platforms and people urged everyone to share the video further and make this talented fan famous.

However, this is not the first time, a man from the sub-continent has caused a stir on Indian markets. Earlier, a tea seller from Pakistani became a talk of the town because of his irresistible looks. Later, he was also signed for a modelling project.

On the other hand, our very dancing uncle, who became a huge internet sensation is already enjoying a star's status.

Here's hoping that Mohammed Arif too gets due credit for his impeccable skills and his talent does not go unnoticed!