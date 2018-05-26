This video of a Snake wrapping itself around door handles of a shop will give you jitters—Watch

New Delhi: It isn't every day that you see a snake wrapping itself around the door handles of a shop! But in the US, the door of a shop was heavily guarded, by a snake!

A video posted on Facebook by Joe Gibbs Racing has been doing rounds on the internet and the 18-second-long video is enough to give you jitters.

The post has been captioned as “NOPE! We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we're out,”

Here is the much-talked-about video:

Unreal, right? The snake has been identified by several users as a 'Black Racer'.

The internet went crazy as soon as this video was posted and so far, there are over 1 million views!The video was shared on May 24 and has also received some interesting comments.

Facebook user, Theresa Buelman, says 'Totally harmless. I had one get in my van at work one time and he refused to leave. So I ended up driving home with it and left my van open so he could leave on his own. Needless to say a neighbor posted a day later freaking out cause it was at her house'

While Nick Curran shared another interesting incident. He wrote - “Black Racer, non-venomous. Beautiful. A few years back I had to pull a five foot long black rat snake off of my son who was two at the time. He rolled over on it in the yard and it coiled around his leg. Scared the heck out of me, but it was non-venomous too. I did not know what kind of snake it was at first though.”