Viral video

This viral video of dad dancing with daughter to help her overcome stage fright is pure gem! Watch

Such videos often make your day and take you back in time. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: Social media is a great place to share amazing stuff and these days any video which has some element of interest in it gets viral in no time. There is a huge pool of such trending and internet breaking videos making its way to your social media handles every day. And most of them are shared instantly. 

While surfing the internet, we found one such similar viral video which was shared on Facebook by a page handle named Blunt Kommunity. It shows how a doting daddy joins his little daughter dressed in her ballet attire on stage just to make sure she is comfortable. 

Watch it here: 

The adorable video shows how this daddy helps his daughter overcome her stage fright and finally dances like a swan!

This heartwarming act of the doting daddy gets a huge round of applause from the audience sitting in front with whistles and thunderous claps. We are sure after watching the complete video you will go on a nostalgia trip and remember your own good time when your parents helped you overcome a stage fright or any other inhibition. 

Awwdorable, right?

