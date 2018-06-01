हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This viral video of 'mother-in-law effect' is making netizens go ROFL - Watch

It will also remind you of your own experiences with your mommy-in-law.  

Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The 'phobia' of mother-in-law is a universal problem! Not just in India, people across the world seem to have this fear of their spouse's mother deep in their heart. And this phobia is showcased in a viral video that will make you go ROFL.

In the video, we can see a man washing the feet of his wife. The couple has an intimate conversation when the mother-in-law suddenly enters the house.

You will have to watch the video embedded below to see how the man and his wife behave on seeing the elder lady in the house.

Check out the video shared by one of the Twitter users:

The reaction is indeed hilarious. The woman, on seeing her mother-in-law, instantly takes her feet off the tub. The man then starts washing his head with the water in the tub. The wife too helps him clean his head.

That appears silly, but given the fact that mommy-in-law is around, none will have the courage to do things, that she will never appreciate. 

The mother-in-law, who has just stepped in looks at the couple's bizarre antics and stands perplexed.

