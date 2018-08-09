हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Who Wants to Be Millionaire

Turkish contestant has no clue where the Great Wall of China is

Ayhan was left embarrassed after she failed to answer where 'The Great Wall of China Is?'.

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: A Turkish girl named Su Ayhan ended up facing embarrassment after she failed to answer a simple question. Ayhan, who had participated in the Turkish edition of the game show Who Wants to Be Millionaire Turkish, had no clue where the Great Wall of China is.

We are all familiar with the format of the show. The host asks computer generated questions to contestants. The first few sets of questions are simple. 

Every question has fixed prize money. If answered correctly, the contestant proceeds to the next level in the contest. 

The Question itself had the answer, but Ayhan failed to answer.

According to a report in hurriyetdailynews.com, Ayhan, who was confused decided to use a lifeline. She chose the audience poll. But to her disappointment, she was left more confused as 49% of the audience gave incorrect answers. Ayhan and the audience had the choose from China, India, South Korea and Japan.

Since Ayhan had still no clue, she decided to use her second lifeline. The economics graduate made a call to one of her friends to get the right answer, the report suggests.

Ayhan, however, got eliminated after she couldn't answer the following question.

