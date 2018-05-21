Video of a plane doing a vertical take-off will make your jaw drop - Watch

Mumbai: How often do you see an aircraft do a vertical take-off? People who were present at the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace 2018 (ILA 2018) event in Berlin saw some spectacular visuals that one rarely gets to see.

In a video posted on YouTube by Cargospotter, an Airbus A350 was vertically up in the air soon after the take-off. It was an incredible site that left on-lookers spellbound.

Adventure freaks will enjoy watching this breathtaking stunt but the faint-hearted would have their heart in their mouth.

Watch the video embedded below:

The aircraft (sans passengers) with a caron colour scheme looked majestic.

The plane went up in the air, kissing the breeze and romancing the sky before landing on the runway with poise and great control.

Kudos to the pilot for delivering such a visual spectacle.