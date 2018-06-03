हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cars see-saw video

Video of these two cars see-sawing will blow your mind—Watch

Do not try this as it looks like the stunt is performed by experts. No one must take such a risk as things like these can cause heavy injuries.

Video of these two cars see-sawing will blow your mind—Watch
Image Courtesy: Facebook@troll

New Delhi: If you can't stop staring at the header, wait until you watch the whole video! This video of two SUV cars has gone viral and it will leave you bewildered. In the video, the cars are seen performing a stunt as they balance each other on a see-saw like structure. The moment you see it, you will be blown away!

A page named 'Troll' shared the video on Facebook and it has got people wondering how is something like this even possible.
Check out the video right here, as posted by the page:

Do not try this as it looks like the stunt is performed by experts. No one must take such a risk as things like these can cause heavy injuries.

It has been just 9 hours that the video was shared and people have already started tagging each other and sharing the post. Well, why wouldn't they! It is not everyday that you come across cars playing on a see-saw! While we still recover from what we just saw, why don't you hit that replay button and tell us how you feel about the video in the comments below!

Tags:
cars see-saw videoViral Videoscar stunt video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close