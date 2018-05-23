Videos of two lynxes shrieking go viral, garner over 14 mn views - Watch

Mumbai: Videos of two lynxes shrieking have gone viral. Shot by Ed Trist, a man from Ontario and his girlfriend Nicole Lewis, the videos of the animal shrieking have collectively garnered over 14 million views.

Lynx belongs to the cat family and is bigger in size.

Trist took to his Facebook to share the video and write: "just another eve at Avery lake!! so cool and SO RARE to come upon this!! (sic)."

Watch the video embedded below:

The big cats shriek in each other's face and almost end up having a heated argument of sorts. They refuse to budge, let go and continue to stare at each other and even snarl.

Going by Trist's post it is apparent that he visits the Avery lake regularly and even comes across Lynxes there.

But the sight he saw on that particular day was rare and worth beholding.

Animals have their own way of communicating and it is nice to see nature's incredibly beautiful myriad creations that are different from us but alike in many ways.