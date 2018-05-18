Viral video: Baby elephant's day out at Kerala's Munnar town

A wild elephant calf, which got separated from its calf, walked into the Munnar town on the outskirts of Idukki district of Kerala.

The calf is said to be 5-month old and initially seemed to be startled due to strange surroundings around it. In a video captured by one of the locals, the calf is seen running around, amused by the people and horns from vehicles.

Watch the video here:

The Munnar town in Idukki district is known to frequently get visited by strayed wild elephants.

Though sometime, they create only traffic snarls and block roads, there have also been times when they ended up causing massive damage to lives and properties.