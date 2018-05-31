हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Viral video: Man shows off some hilarious Govinda-style dance moves on stage — Do not miss

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Creative and fun-filled dance videos at wedding are nothing new on the web. However, this video in which a person is seen shaking his leg on a popular Bollywood number is pretty hilarious and worth a watch. 

In this 1.36 minute long video, a mid-aged man is seen dancing his heart out on the stage on the popular Hindi track, 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'. 

The clip was shared on Twitter by Gautam Trivedi with the caption, "Best wedding performance selected by UNESCO". 

Check out the video here:

In the video, the man is seen showing his coolest moves on the stage along with brilliant facial expressions. His dance steps and expressions very much resemble to that of yesteryear star Govinda. 

What's more interesting that the man happens to be in his late 40s. However, with his brilliant dancing skill, he has just proved that age is just a number for him. 

It is to be noted that the song had originally featured Govinda and Neelam from the movie 'Khudgarz'. 

Well, it would not be wrong to say that the person in the dance video must have won several hearts. 

Must Watch