Viral video

Viral video: Monkey steals bike, rides it like a boss to escape a chasing dog — Do not miss this

The 'incredible' video showing a bicycling monkey and a chasing dog at a busy parking area in China is the latest viral thing on social media.         

Viral video: Monkey steals bike, rides it like a boss to escape a chasing dog — Do not miss this
Photo courtesy: Youtube grab

New Delhi: In a hilarious video that has gone viral on the internet, a monkey is seen stealing a bike and then finally hopping on it to escape itself from being chased by a dog. The cheeky incident was shot at a busy parking area in China's Shanxi, in the country's northeast on July 12. 

As soon as the monkey picked up a small bike and began to push it off, a puppy began to chase it. Alarmed by the yapping dog, the monkey continues to try and ride off the and eventually gets it both feet on the pedals, thus riding it like a boss. 

Watch the video here:

It rides around the area as the black-coloured dog tries hard to get it off the bike. Also, despite all the efforts out in by the little pup, the monkey did not lose its balance for even once. At one point of time, they came close to each other and appeared like they were about to crash with the dog yelping. But, it did not affect anyone of them as they continued to play the run-and-chase game. 

They wore a smile to the passerby who curiously watched the animals engaged in a funny game. 

