Virender Sehwag shares video of an old lady swinging and living life to the fullest - Watch

Mumbai: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share an adorable video of an elderly lady swinging under a tree.

The grandmother enjoys swinging as she exerts more force to move to and fro like a child.

Dressed in an orange saree, the grandma proves that age is just a number and one must live life to the fullest come what may.

Sehwag shared the video with a caption that reads: "Forever young. Amazing grandma!"

Forever young. Amazing grandma ! pic.twitter.com/M8OHrA8d6h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 28 May 2018

Though it is difficult to ascertain the source of the video, one can hear a Tamil song titled Pathinettu Vayathu from the film Suriyan (1992) sung by SP Balasubramaniam and S Janaki playing along with the video.

The lyrics of the song goes something like this -

Pathinettu vayathu ilamottu manathu yenguthu pai poda

Pani kottum iravu paal vanna nilavu yenguthu uravada

Gangai pole Cauvery pole aasaigal urada

Chinna ponnu sevari kannu jadaiyil kurada

And the meaning of the song goes well with the video that showcases the spirit of an elderly lady with a young heart.

The song explains the beauty of turning 18-year-old and the avalanche of emotions that flow during that phase of one's life.