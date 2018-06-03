हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjeev Srivastava

Watch: 2 more videos of 'dancing Govinda uncle' go viral on social media

Sanjeev Srivastava is an assistant professor of electronics at Bhopal's Bhabha Engineering Research Institute.

Watch: 2 more videos of &#039;dancing Govinda uncle&#039; go viral on social media

NEW DELHI: His Govinda-style dance moves have recently taken the internet on storm. The middle-aged man, who was dancing to a popular Bollywood number from 90s at a wedding function, has come up with new videos.

Professor Sanjeev Srivastava in one of the videos is seen dancing to the song Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie. No 1 released in 1995. In the other video, the die-hard Govinda fan is seen dancing to Soni De Nakhre Sone lagde song from Govinda's 2007-released film Partner.

Srivastava, who is in his late 40s, is currently all over social media with his coolest moves and brilliant facial expressions. No doubt, the man is winning millions of hearts with every passing day.

46-year-old Sanjeev Srivastava is an assistant professor of electronics at Bhopal's Bhabha Engineering Research Institute. Two of his dance videos from a wedding recently became a rage on social media. In one of the videos, he was seen dancing on 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane se' from 1987 movie Khudgarz, while in the other he danced on 'Chadhti Jawani'.

The videos at the wedding were shot on May 12 during the ladies sangeet of Srivastava's brother-in-law in Gwalior.

Sanjeev SrivastavaDancing uncleViral Videos

