Odisha

Watch – Odisha’s dancing traffic controller is the coolest thing on internet today

The Home Guard Personnel, 33-year-old Pratap Chandra Khandwal, says that his dancing skills have helped him in performing his duties as a traffic controller.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

A home guard personnel in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, who is currently deployed as a traffic policeman, is not just performing his duty but also charming the commuters with his unique dance moves. He is using his passion for dancing in his duty to ensure people pay attention to him, and thereby follow traffic norms.

“I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn't obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules,” Khandwal told news agency ANI.

Pratap reminds us of Ranjeet Singh, a traffic police personnel in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore who grabbed attention last year for his Michael Jackson dance moves. While controlling the city traffic, Singh used to moonwalk across busy intersections.

He was interviewed by international media as well after his photographs and videos went viral. Singh, who had been a Michael Jackson fan, realised it around 12 years ago that the moves of the dancing legend could help him in performing his duties in a better manner.

As his videos went viral on social media, he saw a sudden surge in his fans on Facebook. More than 50,000 people started following his activities on Facebook. Reports had said that an Indian university had even studied his methods to see if they had actually helped him in curbing traffic snarls and jams.

