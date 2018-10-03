Watch: Snake tries to kill dog, 3 boys rescue miraculously

In a shocking video, three boys can be seen rescuing a dog from a snake.

The video was posted on the popular music video platform TikTok where the reptile can be seen wrapped around the dog where the latter is unable to get free.

Three boys can be seen rescuing the dog which is completely trapped by the snake.

The boys are trying different ways to rescue the dog and are also hitting the snake in the process.

The eldest among the three boys use what appears to be a metal rod to hit the snake.

After a lot of efforts, two boys hold the snake from both the side and try to stretch it.

The dog is eventually released and the boy was seen holding a snake in his hands.