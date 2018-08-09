हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ant viral video

Watch viral video of how an ant turns into a diamond stealer!

Well, you never really know what the internet will treat you with!

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: In this age of the internet, there is an ocean of videos and pictures which can give you jaw-dropping moments. We have often seen bizarre and over-the-top videos making stuff for viral content. And this one particular video doing the rounds on the internet right now will make you wonder 'how's it possible'?

Well, a YouTube video has gone viral which shows an ant trying to steal a huge rock. Yes! Sounds bizarre, right? It seems that while the shop owner was busy sealing his deal and making money, a tiny ant got on its job of lifting shining stuff.

The video has been shared by multiple users on YouTube.

Watch it here:

In the viral video, you can actually see the ant lifting the huge diamond on its own and walking off with much ease. It's so tiny yet the ant manages to pull it off and how! The ant lifts it and walks off in the direction it wants to.

And all of this happens while the owner of the jewellery shop is busy doing his own random stuff.

Isn't this an incredible video? Well, you never really know what the internet will treat you with!

