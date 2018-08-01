Watch: Woman constable holds on to speeding two-wheeler to catch errant female rider in Rajkot

It was an unusual chase for a female traffic cop in Rajkot in Gujarat as she caught a traffic violator on a scooty. She had to run for a distance, holding the rear handle of the two-wheeler, before she could manage to get hold the woman trying to flee. The incident was caught on camera and the video is now going viral on social media platforms.

The video shows the cop asking the woman rider to get her scooty on the side of the road as she had apparently violated traffic rules. But just as the cop’s attention got diverted, the woman accelerated her bike in an attempt to flee.

But it wasn’t an easy run for her as the cop acted swiftly and started running behind her, holding the rear handle of the vehicle.

After running behind the vehicle for some distance, she managed to stop the woman and immediately pulled the key out of ignition, leaving no scope for her to run away.