We'll be your 'Raanjhanaa' - stalk, follow and chase you: UP Police trolls eve-teasers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday warned eve teasers in Bollywood style, asking them to mend their ways. "UP police will be your ‘Raanjhanaa’ - Stalk, follow and chase you all around. We are sure, you don’t want that to be the story of your life. So mend your ways," they posted on their official Twitter handle.

Eve Teasers, #UPPolice will be your ‘Ranjhana’- Stalk, Follow and Chase you all around! We are sure, You definitely don’t want that to be the story of your life, So mend your ways. #WomenSecurityUPP pic.twitter.com/9eJU5yvboS — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 20, 2018

Raanjhanaa is a 2013 Hindi film, starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in lead roles. In the movie, Kundan Shankar (Dhanush) has a strong and obsessive one-sided love for Zoya (Sonam) and chases her around, getting slapped several times in the process.

UP police have earlier also taken to the social media to warn anti-social elements. On April 1, 2018, they had trolled criminals with a Bollywood-style tweet reminding them that life of crime cannot take them far. "Kuch to karan hoga ki villain anth me maara jaata hai (There must be some reason as to why the villain always dies in the end), the post had said.

The tweet had photos of Bollywood stars who have played prominent roles as villains. They were - Amrish Puri's Mogambo from the movie 'Mr India', Ajay Devgan's Sultan Mirza and Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan from 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'. The tweet also had a caption that said - "aisi dhing maarne waale apradhi ko aaj ka din mubarak (on this day, we wish criminals who say big things).

Earlier, on February 16, 2018, too, the UP police had trolled criminals taking a leaf out of Hindi film 'Dabangg' and had posted on Twitter, mocking criminals - "Police se nahin, crime se darr lagta hai sahab' (we are scared of crime, not police).

UP has been in the news lately for a major crackdown on criminals and 'encounters'. After BJP swept the UP Assembly polls in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has repeatedly said that improving law and order was one of its top priorities. The crackdown on criminals was intensified after new DGP OP Singh took charge in January 2018.

On March 27, 2018, a stringent bill to curb organised crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror was passed in the UP Assembly. The proposed legislation on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means or damaging life and property or involved in anti-national or destructive activities, among other things.

Kidnapping, illegal mining, manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor, acquiring contracts on the basis of muscle power, organised exploitation of forest produce, trade in wildlife and fake medicines, grabbing of government and private properties and extortion will come under the ambit of the new law.

The bill also proposes to give more teeth to law enforcement agencies to control organised crime like land and mining mafia, kidnapping industry and crime syndicates in the state as well as to break the politician-criminal nexus.

(With Agency inputs)