हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akash Chopra

What! Former cricketer Aakash Chopra paid 7 lakh bill for a restaurant meal with family

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently took the Twitterati for a ride, after posting an image of a restaurant bill of 7 lakh.

What! Former cricketer Aakash Chopra paid 7 lakh bill for a restaurant meal with family
Pic courtesy: Twitter

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently took the Twitterati for a ride, after posting an image of a restaurant bill of 7 lakh.

That's right. 7 freaking lakh... 

Wait for it... 

Indonesian Rupiah. 

For the unversed, Re 1 is roughly equivalent to 210 Indonesian Rupiah. 

In other words, Chopra paid near about ₹ 3500 that translates to 7 lakh Indonesian Rupiah.

Baring handful users, the Twitterati had a good laugh over it, with some even pointing out that a meal in Mumbai's Carter Road is more expensive than this.

Chopra, like a good sport, took out time to respond to several users and engaged in light banter.

 

 

Aakash Chopra played for India from late 2003 until late 2004 as a defensive opening batsman.

Tags:
Akash ChopraRestaurantIndonesian Rupiah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close