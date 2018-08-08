Wheelchair-bound 10-year-old boy stands for national anthem in Tennessee - WATCH

NEW YORK: In a heart-warming moment witnessed by many, a 10-year-old wheelchair-bound boy managed to stand for the national anthem at a Tennessee fair on Sunday night.

The sight of the 10-year-old boy trying to put himself on feet without using braces was captured during the demolition derby at the Putnam County Fair on Sunday night.

Avery Price suffers from hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP) syndrome and often uses a wheelchair and requires braces on his legs to stand.

According to the doctors, the condition of Price is similar to cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for him to use his legs.

However, despite his disability, Avery gathered enough courage to show his love for the nation at the Putnam County Fair in Cookeville.

“I usually sit and put my hand on my heart, but last night I decided to stand … because I like to stand for my country,” Avery was quoted as saying by the Fox News.

Avery’s act has made his parents “extremely proud” of their son.

“That makes me feel really good, especially (considering) the stuff he’s been through, and the fact that he still wanted to do that, that’s amazing to me," said Avery's dad Stephen Price, who helped steady his son during the anthem.

"He’s a very, very patriotic kid … He’s always been that way," he added.

Jenny Leigh, the country artist who performed the national anthem at the fair, was also moved by Avery's patriotism and called him “awesome.”

Avery had recently started attempting to walk after a surgery at a Nashville Medical Center.