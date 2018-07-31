हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
When people turned flooded subway station in Sweden into a swimming pool - See pics

The Swedish enjoyed the flooded subway station, and it is apparent from the pictures that surfaced on the internet.

Pic courtesy: Manne Forssberg - @manneforssberg.se (Instagram)

Mumbai: Mumbaikars tired of flooded streets during monsoons can take a cue from Swedish people, who made the most of the rainwater that ended up filling up Uppsala Central Station subway a few days ago.

Photographs of people using floats, rings, scuba diving masks,  water toy guns and swimming fins have gone viral. Going by the images, it is evident that they enjoyed the temporary swimming pool.

Check out the photographs here:

 

 

God mode #uppsala #regn #wtf

A post shared by Sebastian Borg (@lil_burk_) on

Photos and videos go instantly viral these days. Thanks to the era of the internet. Reports suggest that the water was pumped out on Sunday and the subway was restored to its normal form. 

The floods may have caused trouble to people, but they chose to put it to good use by converting it into a water theme park.

